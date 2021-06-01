State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $65,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

MCD opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average is $219.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

