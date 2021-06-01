State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $52,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $848.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $837.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

