State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,046 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 350,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

