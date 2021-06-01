Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys 15,240 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up 7.3% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Peloton Interactive worth $73,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 186,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

