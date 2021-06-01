Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

STOK stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.35. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.