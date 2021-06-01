Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $256,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,735 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

