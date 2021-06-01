Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $246,000 Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 471,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,126. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

