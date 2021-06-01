Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 1,632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,414. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $62.40.

