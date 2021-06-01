Strike Tops 24 Hour Volume of $611,842.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. Strike has a market cap of $118.01 million and $611,842.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for $40.75 or 0.00112048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00190557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.01008884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,178 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

