Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $301.80

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301.80 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 300.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 273592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Strix Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The company has a market capitalization of £627.75 million and a P/E ratio of 25.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

