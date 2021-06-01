Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

VIAC stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

