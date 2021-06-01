Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires Shares of 1,212 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.