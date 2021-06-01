Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $143,000 in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HHC stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

