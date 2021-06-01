Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

