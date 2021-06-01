Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) vs. Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Head to Head Analysis

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Bodycote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.44 $252.49 million $0.63 11.50 Bodycote $918.98 million 2.34 $119.77 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.16% 6.78% 3.28% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Bodycote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bodycote 1 3 5 0 2.44

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Bodycote on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

