Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of SU opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

