Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

SU stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

