Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
SU stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
