Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -42.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,404,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

