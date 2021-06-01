Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,921. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

