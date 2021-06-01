SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.95

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002591 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $479,096.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 179.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

