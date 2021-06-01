Swiss National Bank Buys 10,300 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 970,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,071.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

