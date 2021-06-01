Swiss National Bank Has $16.66 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

NYSE:FRT opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

