Swiss National Bank Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

