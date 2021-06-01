Swiss National Bank Has $18.54 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after buying an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,256,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

