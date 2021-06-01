Swiss National Bank Has $19.49 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Nielsen worth $19,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in Nielsen by 56.4% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 133,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $108,928,000.

NLSN stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

