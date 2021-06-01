Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of TCF Financial worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

