Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

