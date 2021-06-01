Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 122,466 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

