Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 12,854 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.