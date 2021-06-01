Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.31% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

