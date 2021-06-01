Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 107,439 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486,454 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,439 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $7,518,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSI. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $347.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

