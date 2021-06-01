Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 160,364 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,364 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $286,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,368. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.