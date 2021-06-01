Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 43,550 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.21% of Stride worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stride by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stride by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,599,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRN stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

