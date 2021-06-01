Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average is $210.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

