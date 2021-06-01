Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $49.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

