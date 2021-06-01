Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

