Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $16.07

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $17.00. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.