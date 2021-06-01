Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.83

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 991173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Several research firms have commented on TVE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

