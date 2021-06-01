TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.