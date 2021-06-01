TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

