TD Securities Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$150.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$150.96.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$140.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$118.85. The firm has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$87.85 and a 52-week high of C$143.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total value of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

