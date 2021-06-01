TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

