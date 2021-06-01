Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Investec upgraded Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Team17 Group stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

