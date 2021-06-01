TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

