Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 29th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

