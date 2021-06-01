TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TIXT. CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $30.74. 5,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,639. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 50.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

