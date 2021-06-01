TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.75

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 2237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,887,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

