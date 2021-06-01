Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2,001.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,320,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,732,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.