The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Up 61.1% in May

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the April 29th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

