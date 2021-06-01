The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

NASDAQ FLIC remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.59.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

